Ford F-150 Reportedly Dropping 3.0-Liter Power Stroke V6 Turbo Diesel

Here’s a short question for you. How old is the 3.0-liter Power Stroke that Ford offers in the F-150 pickup truck since the 2018 model year mid-cycle refresh? Believe it or not, the 60-degree V6 can trace its roots back to 2004 when Jaguar and Land Rover were still owned by Ford. Developed by the Dearborn-based automaker’s British arm in collaboration with Groupe PSA, the “Lion”... (continue reading...)