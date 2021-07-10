We hate to admit this, but the reason for the "win on Sunday sell on Monday" saying is that race cars usually have nothing in common with their road-going cousins. It's happened everywhere, from the European rally stages to NASCAR. But today, we're just going to focus on why Funny Cars don't look like a production Dodge Challenger Demon. America has Top Fuel dragsters, machines with the thirstiest engines ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Dodge Challenger Demon "Funny Car" Rendering Is Muscle Car Madness
autoevolution0 shares 1 views