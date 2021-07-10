Dodge Challenger Demon

Dodge Challenger Demon "Funny Car" Rendering Is Muscle Car Madness

autoevolution

Published

We hate to admit this, but the reason for the "win on Sunday sell on Monday" saying is that race cars usually have nothing in common with their road-going cousins. It's happened everywhere, from the European rally stages to NASCAR. But today, we're just going to focus on why Funny Cars don't look like a production Dodge Challenger Demon. America has Top Fuel dragsters, machines with the thirstiest engines ... (continue reading...)

Full Article