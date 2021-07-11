One of the many perks of being a celebrity is getting early access to incredible stuff that the general public doesn’t even know about. Case in point: Will Smith going for a dive in what is now officially the world’s deepest dive pool, the aptly named Deep Dive Dubai. You can’t fault Poland and the UK for not trying. Until just recently, (continue reading...)Full Article
Will Smith Takes a Dive in World’s Deepest Pool, Complete With Sunken City
