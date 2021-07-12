After celebrating the milestone of its one hundredth anniversary, at the beginning of the month, Suzuki receives another confirmation of its long-lasting success. Out of the 26 Automotive brands that were measured, Suzuki ranked first in the latest Institute of Customer Service’s UK Customer Satisfaction Index (UKCSI). Considering that this has been one of the most unusual (to say the least) periods in the automotive history, wh... (continue reading...)Full Article
Suzuki Wins UK Customers’ Trust, Takes the Crown as the Best Automotive Brand
