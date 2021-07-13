Matte White Lamborghini Urus Delivered to Green Bay Packers Star Davante Adams

If you’re a professional athlete in the U.S. and you’re in need of a sporty SUV you can drive every day, it’s hard to find something more popular than the Lamborghini Urus. Players on major contracts will usually choose between the former, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or the Bentley Bentayga, based on whatever needs they have or what their budget is. For someone like Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams,... (continue reading...)