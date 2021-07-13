2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster's high-tech cabin revealed

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster's high-tech cabin revealed

MotorAuthority

Published

A new generation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz SL is just around the corner, though this time AMG is handling the development. As a result, the car will feature a slightly revised name. It will be known as the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster, and it's set for a debut later this year as a 2022 model. Ahead of the world debut, Mercedes has been...

Full Article