A new generation of the legendary Mercedes-Benz SL is just around the corner, though this time AMG is handling the development. As a result, the car will feature a slightly revised name. It will be known as the Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster, and it's set for a debut later this year as a 2022 model. Ahead of the world debut, Mercedes has been...Full Article
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster's high-tech cabin revealed
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
2022 Hyundai Elantra N, 2022 Jeep Compass, 2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG SL Roadster: Car News Headlines
MotorAuthority
Buyers looking for a performance compact have a great option in the new 2022 Hyundai Elantra N. The striking sport sedan packs 276..