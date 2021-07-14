Join Shmee Inside the 1914HP Rimac Nevera Up Drifty Goodwood Hill Climb

Watching Tim Burton, aka Shmee150, stroll around the hypercars gathered at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed like it were his own backyard gives you an idea of just how used he is to be so close to these automotive unicorns. Well, that makes his reaction to getting to ride in the all-new Rimac Nevera all the more remarkable. He's obviously very excited about the opportunity, and why shouldn't he be? The only thing keep... (continue reading...)