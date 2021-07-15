Jeep to have an electric vehicle in every SUV segment by 2025

Jeep to have an electric vehicle in every SUV segment by 2025

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe debuted just three months ago and it's already the country's best-selling plug-in hybrid, according to Jeep. Jeep has also committed to a 4xe version of Grand Cherokee and likely several more models. On Thursday, the SUV brand also committed to a battery electric vehicle for every SUV segment by 2025. The news is a follow up...

