The Jeep Wrangler 4xe debuted just three months ago and it's already the country's best-selling plug-in hybrid, according to Jeep. Jeep has also committed to a 4xe version of Grand Cherokee and likely several more models. On Thursday, the SUV brand also committed to a battery electric vehicle for every SUV segment by 2025. The news is a follow up...Full Article
Jeep to have an electric vehicle in every SUV segment by 2025
