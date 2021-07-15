First Owners of Ford Mustang Mach 1 Getting $4k Back Down Under After an Error

The Blue Oval doesn’t seem able to escape its fails. After botching up the 2021 F-150 launch and sending fans into a love/hate spiral with the incessant delays of the 2021 Bronco, it’s time for yet another victim. The latest to enter the carousel of errors is the Australia-spec 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1. Fortunately, this isn’t an issue with the car itself, but with its original promotional brochure. But it’s still going to cost them dearly.... (continue reading...)