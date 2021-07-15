Next Subaru WRX STI to Add Turbocharger to BRZ Engine for 350HP, Report Says

The Subaru WRX STI has lost its grip on the world after being one of the most famous cars during the '90s and early 2000s. Nobody can pinpoint exactly why that happened but the fact the Japanese manufacturer withdrew from the international rally scene must have had something to do with it. Add the fact its long-standing archenemy, the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo had also disappeared into a cone of shadow and that other models were making a... (continue reading...)