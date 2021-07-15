Pontiac Firebird WS6 Gets the Simple Widebody Rendering It Deservers

What is the next collectible car? It's already way too late to buy a Mk4 Supra or an E30 BMW M3. By the time you're able to afford the model you've wanted as a kid, it's four times as expensive. But we think the market is sleeping on the ideal mix between a Corvette and a 4-seater, which is the Pontiac Firebird WS6. People who are into drag racing already know about this Firebird and the equivalent Camaro dubbed the Ca... (continue reading...)