What is the next collectible car? It's already way too late to buy a Mk4 Supra or an E30 BMW M3. By the time you're able to afford the model you've wanted as a kid, it's four times as expensive. But we think the market is sleeping on the ideal mix between a Corvette and a 4-seater, which is the Pontiac Firebird WS6. People who are into drag racing already know about this Firebird and the equivalent Camaro dubbed the Ca... (continue reading...)Full Article
Pontiac Firebird WS6 Gets the Simple Widebody Rendering It Deservers
autoevolution0 shares 1 views