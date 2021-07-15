2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 Was the Hot Rod of SUVs, Doug DeMuro Says

We're living in the last days of Hellcat madness, and it's easy to think there's never been an SUV as cool as the Trackhawk or the Durango Hellcat. But Doug DeMuro is here with the keys to a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 and argues it's worth remembering, even without the supercharger. The only reason people put up with Chrysler's cost-cutting and poor reliability in the 2000s was that they built cool cars. Specif... (continue reading...)