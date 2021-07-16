Let John Mayer, His Porsche 911 GT3 and Cheesy Visuals Sell You New Music

John Mayer, celebrated artist, known gearhead and even more famous heartbreaker, is also known for his sense of humor. So let him, his Porsche and some cheesy visuals sell you new music. On July 16, 2021 (that’s today), Mayer has a new studio album coming out. It’s called Sob Rock and the name should probably give you a clue of the kind of music you should expect from it. In case it doesn&rsqu... (continue reading...)