We’ve heard over and over again how electric vehicles will not only give us the benefit of zero emissions, but also reduce noise pollution, which is a real issue in urban centers all over the world. The only problem is that the complete sound absence from EVs could make them dangerous for pedestrians and bike riders. This is why brands have created custom sound systems for their latest EV releases. Nissan’s 2021 100% e... (continue reading...)Full Article
That’s Not an UFO You Hear, But the 2021 Nissan LEAF’s Acoustic Alerting System
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New driving sound and kit for updated 2021 Nissan Leaf
New pedestrian warning noise and extra safety systems are added to popular electric hatchback
The Nissan Leaf has..
Autocar