The Stolen Jaguar I-Pace Saga Continues for Journo, Plays Out Just the Same

If you ever had a certain nagging Groundhog Day feeling, Giles Coren feels your pain, times a thousand. For the second time in just three months, he’s had his relatively-new Jaguar I-Pace stolen from outside his London home, and just like the first time around, he’s out there looking for it himself. You don’t have to be familiar with Giles Coren or his work (he’s a celebrated journalist, food write... (continue reading...)