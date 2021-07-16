A Moon

A Moon "Wobble" Could Wreak Havoc on the U.S. Coastal Cities

autoevolution

Published

Our nearest neighbor might cause some serious trouble to every U.S. coast in the future, a report from NASA says. In just a few years, coastal cities could face massive floods as the rising sea levels will align with a lunar cycle. You'd have to blame the 18.6-year Moon wobble for ... (continue reading...)

Full Article