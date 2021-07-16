Torch Red Corvette Stingray Convertible on Display in Chi-Town Looking Expensive

The C8 Corvette Stingray is one seriously in-demand automobile. It’s been reported that markups for 2021 models can be as high as $100,000 and that some buyers are being forced to wait until next year in order to have their car delivered. Prices are also up for the new 2022 model year version, which now starts from $62,195 if you’re happy with the entry-level 1LT Coupe spec, or $69,695 if you want the same spec but as ... (continue reading...)