Superformance and Everrati Join Forces to Make a Classic Ford GT40 an EV Wonder

Anyone who is into classic cars with an electric twist might know a little about UK-based company Everrati. They’re a technology-driven entity that decided to dip their toes into the market for high-value classics that can be powered by electrons. Probably for the added peace of mind that owners will save the environment and won’t face possible ICE-related bans in the years to come. On the other hand, Superformance needs no introduction whatsoever. (continue reading...)