That is one way to end a vacation the bad way: one man drove his Prevost Marathon RV onto the race track at Lime Stone, probably thinking he could take the shortcut. He is now RV-less, because the motorhome has been impounded. As IMSA reporter John Dagys says on his Twitter, that’s a new one: what looks like a vintage Prevost Marathon motorhome ended up on the race track at Lime Rock Park, in Lakeville, Connecticut (U.S.). The... (continue reading...)Full Article
Driving Your Prevost RV Onto the Race Track Is a Bad Way to End a Vacation
