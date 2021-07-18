2022 MINI Anniversary Edition Celebrates 60 Years of Cooper Vehicles

2022 MINI Anniversary Edition Celebrates 60 Years of Cooper Vehicles

autoevolution

Published

Back when MINI wasn’t stylized with uppercase letters, a very fine gentleman by the name of John Cooper saw the potential of the Mini for competition. Automotive design legend Alec Issigonis was initially reluctant to a performance-oriented econobox, but as fate would have it, the Austin- and Morris-branded Mini... (continue reading...)

Full Article