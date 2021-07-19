We have been following Aptera closely ever since it got back from the dead. Being such a unique proposition is just part of what makes it interesting: it will also be one of the most energy-efficient vehicles available when it is put for sale. Chris Anthony told Aptera’s subscribers on YouTube that there are 11,000 waiting for them already, but the company’s CEO also said Aptera ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Aptera Is Looking For a New Manufacturing Site For Its 11,000 Reservations
autoevolution0 shares 1 views