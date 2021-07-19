Ford F-150 Lightning 6x6 Is Only a Rendering, Looks Inevitable to Happen

Trucks continue to be America's favorite type of vehicle, and this will continue after electrification. We can thank good-ol' Ford for that, as the maker of the F-150 introduced the Lightning EV. It looks like any other F-150 except for the front light bar which tangles around the headlights. But there's no engine under the hood, just another cargo area, which promises to be great at parties, with built-in power sockets and... (continue reading...)