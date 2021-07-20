A prototype for a redesigned Land Rover Range Rover Sport has been spotted. Prototypes for a redesigned Range Rover have been out and about for a while but this is the first time we've spotted the Sport. The Range Rover is due out next year as a 2022 or 2023 model. The Sport should arrive about a year later, possibly as a 2024 model. The current...Full Article
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport spy shots: Redesign spotted for first time
