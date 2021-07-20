Jeff Bezos Explains How Blue Origin’s Future Commercial Flights Will Save Earth

Billionaires, they never like to be called that. Jeff Bezos, former Amazon CEO and the world’s richest person, is about to become the second billionaire to shoot himself into space, or close to it. But he would rather not talk about that. Blue Origin, Bezos’ space company, is launching the New Shepard rocket to the edge of space today, Tuesday, July 20. It will carry Bezos and his brother, Mark Bezos, but also the <... (continue reading...)