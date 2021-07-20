On Monday, July 19th, SpaceX fired up for the first time the massive Super Heavy booster rocket in a static fire test for the new Starship spacecraft. Although it lasted a few seconds, the test was successfully completed, proving that preparations are underway for Starship's first orbital launch. SpaceX's (continue reading...)Full Article
SpaceX Fires Up Its Super Heavy Booster Rocket in Static Fire Test, Is a Success
