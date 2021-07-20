James May was also busy during the lockdown last year, and he started his own gin brand. While his colleagues from The Grand Tour had different ideas about spending their time off from the show, with Richard opening a classic car restoration shop, and Jeremy making a show about his farm, James offered a product inspired by his travels. To start his new business, James May announced the new brand with a 10-minute video on Food Tribe. Two... (continue reading...)Full Article
James May Launches His Own Gin Brand, First Batch Already Sold Out
