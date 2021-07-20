Nürburgring Turns into Rescue Center Indefinitely Following Last Week's Floods

Nürburgring Turns into Rescue Center Indefinitely Following Last Week's Floods

autoevolution

Published

Western Germany has been hit by the most severe floods in decades. Rivers swelled after record downpours laying waste to everything that stood in their path. Villages and towns stood no chance as the debris-filled water came rushing down, destroying households and infrastructure alike. The number of deaths across Europe is quoted at nearly 190 people, but with dozens still missing, you can sadly expect it to go up. With the severe weather... (continue reading...)

Full Article