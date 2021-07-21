This U.S. Giant Satellite Is a Record-Breaker, Completes Over 1,300 Experiments

Some space missions can accomplish more in a short time than others in decades. Perhaps not as flashy as the more popular satellites, the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Demonstration and Science Experiments (DSX) satellite mission is a great achiever: in only 2 years, more than 1,300 experiments were conducted with its help. The DSX might have accomplished all of this in only 2 years, but it took 16 years to develop and test it... (continue reading...)