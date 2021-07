On March 11th of 1971, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese revealed a wedge-shaped supercar in bright yellow at the Geneva Motor Show at 10 o’clock in the morning. Countach LP 500 is the name of the said prototype, with LP standing for a longitudinal mid-engine layout rather than the Miura’s transverse design and 500 standing for a 5.0-liter V12. The (continue reading...)