Mercedes-Benz S 580 e Plug-In Hybrid to Start Electrified Travels From €123,736

After Mercedes-Benz recently updated the W223 S-Class family of engines with the addition of the S 580 4 Matic mild-hybrid option, now it’s time to also meet the PHEV version. Both variants are readily available to order with short and long wheelbases in Europe, with prices kicking off at no less than €126,366.10 and 123,736 euros, respectively. That would be $148,796 and $145,639, respectively, but we have no inform... (continue reading...)