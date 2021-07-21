The world’s richest and most famous billionaires, Elon Musk, Sir Richard Branson, and Jeff Bezos, have often shunned the “billionaire” moniker, especially in recent conversations. What they’re doing in terms of space exploration is serious stuff – stuff that will, one day, save Earth. It’s not all for fun. The other day, Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to launch himself... (continue reading...)Full Article
Congressman Proposes Taxes for Billionaires Who Fly to Space
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler Roast Space Billionaires in a New ‘Really!?!’ (Video)
The Wrap
Richard Branson launched himself into low earth orbit this week, but don’t count Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler among the people..