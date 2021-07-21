GKN Automotive Working on Next-Gen 800V Tech: What Does That Mean For You?

GKN Automotive has announced it is accelerating the development of its next-generation eDrive systems. This decision is a response to increasing EV demand and involves an all-new technology of 800V systems. But what does this mean for you? Let us explain what your future next car could have. Electric vehicle architectures based on 800V technology are already on the market, but most of them are under the body of expensive cars, like the &... (continue reading...)