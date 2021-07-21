Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Hot Hatch In the Works

Hyundai's N division is set to develop new models, and the company has been working on electrification for some time now. With that in mind, rumors announcing a performance-oriented version of the Ioniq 5 emerged. It appears that those are not just rumors but plans for 2022. The Hyundai Ioniq 5's performance version will be called Ioniq 5 N, as per the company's nomenclature policy. The point of the new performance car wil... (continue reading...)