Last fall, SSC took the car world by surprise when the Tuatara supposedly hit 331 mph (533 kph). However, as it turns out, it was bogus, and that’s not a rumor, but official confirmation from the North American automaker themselves. In a recent Instagram post, (continue reading...)Full Article
SSC Confirms They Lied, Tuatara Didn’t Hit 301 Mph, Let Alone 331 Mph!
