2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Went to Chicago and Unexpectedly Flew Under the Radar

Ford brought out the big guns during last week’s Chicago Auto Show, with models such as the new Bronco, the Mustang Mach-E and the Maverick taking center stage. Inadvertently, this sort of took the spotlight off the F-150 Lightning, which some would argue is an even more important vehicle than the Mach-E. The reason for that is simple. The Mustang Mach-E is aimed at passenger car buyers, the types of folks that would otherwise l... (continue reading...)