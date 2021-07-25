We all know that Teslas can be quite fast. And it's somewhat funny to see that these cars have developed a reputation that is similar to that of the Toyota Supra. The brand has got a strong following around the globe, and some people will claim that a Tesla is the answer to all of your problems. But anyone who has even the most basic knowledge about drag racing will tell you that it's not always that simple. Yes, the fastest Tes... (continue reading...)Full Article
This Is How a Tesla P100D Stacks up Against an F1 Car in a Drag Race
autoevolution0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The 10 quickest-accelerating cars ever tested by Autocar
Forget manufacturer claims - we've verified all these high speed runs with our own timing gear
These are the quickest..
Autocar