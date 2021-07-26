The C2 generation Chevrolet Corvette came out in 1962 and was offered as a Coupe and Convertible, both with seating for two. However, General Motors was just about ready to launch the third body style, with a fixed-roof over the passenger compartment and two extra seats. Sketched ... (continue reading...)Full Article
This Is the Official Four-Seat Corvette Concept That GM Never Built
