The Tokyo Olympics men's basketball matchup between the U.S. and France that took place on Sunday, July 25th, was briefly overshadowed by a robot during halftime. The robot, life-like in height, rolled out to treat the audience to some free throws and tricks. With the Tokyo Olympics (continue reading...)Full Article
Basketball-Playing Robot Steals the Show During Halftime at the Tokyo Olympics
