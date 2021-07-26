Toyota and truck production go a long way back. The G1 from the 1930s had nearly bankrupted the company, but on the upside, it paved the way for the KB, KC, BM, and SB of the 1940s. Two decades later, Toyota got really serious about pickups by updating the Hino Briska into the Hilux. Fast forward to 2021, and the Japanese automaker offers a full-size workhorse in the guise of the Tundra and two mid-size models in the form of the Hilux and... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 Toyota Land Cruiser Pickup Truck Rendered, Unfortunately Won’t Happen
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
