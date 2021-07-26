Yes, you read that right, the Tesla Model S Plaid is now officially the fastest production car down the quarter mile. The impressive new world record was recently achieved, at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, IL, and the video showing the very quiet run just made its way t... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tesla Model S Plaid Runs 9s 1/4-Mile Like It’s Nothing, Sets New World Record
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New cars 2021: what's coming and when?
Autocar
Many new models will land in showrooms before the year is out. Here's your go-to guide for all of them
It's been a..