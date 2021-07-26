Bentley's Mulliner division has revealed the largest carbon fiber wheel in production, the 22-inch Mulliner carbon wheel. It is designed for the Bentayga, and it took five years of engineering to enable it to pass German TUV testing, making it the first of its kind to receive this approval. (continue reading...)Full Article
Mulliner Developed World's Largest Carbon Fiber Wheels for the Bentayga
