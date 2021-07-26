2022 Chevrolet Bolt Recall Alert: Certain Cars Feature Badly Installed Airbags

2022 Chevrolet Bolt Recall Alert: Certain Cars Feature Badly Installed Airbags

autoevolution

Published

GM is no stranger to huge blunders originating from small mistakes. The ignition switch scandal comes to mind, and GM keeps cutting corners like there’s no tomorrow as if they haven’t learned a thing from the past. Take, for instance, the 2022 model year Chevrolet Bolt in EV and (continue reading...)

Full Article