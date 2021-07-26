Prototypes for the Tesla Model S Plaid were a regular sight at the Nürburgring during the development phase back in 2019, and now the electric super hatch has made a return in what could be preparation for a potential record attempt. The Model S Plaid started deliveries to customers in early June and it's possible the version currently...Full Article
2021 Tesla Model S Plaid returns to 'Ring in potential record attempt
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
