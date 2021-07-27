2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV spy shots: Electric crossover to join S-Class family

Mercedes-Benz is out testing a new member of its EQ family of battery-electric vehicles. It's a crossover that Mercedes is currently referring to as the "EQS SUV," and it's due on sale in 2022 likely as a 2023 model. As the name suggests, the EQS SUV will be a high-riding counterpart to the 2022 EQS hatchback. Both EQS models will form part of an...