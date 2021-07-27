Ram 1500 "Slam Ram" Looks Like the King of All Trucks

Think about the first movie in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. You're bound to remember the green Mitsubishi Eclipse, the orange Toyota Supra, and the black Dodge Charger as some of the more iconic vehicles in the film. But what about the red Ford F-150 Lightning? With that in mind, I think I've found a replacement for that truck. Now, I'm not implying that I will be going anywhere n... (continue reading...)