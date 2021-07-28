One-of-64 Supercharged 1937 Cord 812 Waiting to Make a $325K Splash at Auction

The history of the auto industry is riddled with defunct brands, but if you look carefully enough, you immediately notice most of them went out the door during our generation, our the one before us at the most. Yet there are some, whose products are still around, that have been killed long ago. The Auburn Automobile Company is one of them. On the market from 1900 to just before the start of the Second World War, it was responsible for a n... (continue reading...)