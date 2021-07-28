The annual EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in Wisconsin is currently underway and Ford will once again use the event for the charity auction of an aeronautical-themed vehicle. This year, Ford has chosen to honor the Women Airforce Service Pilots with a specially designed, one-off version of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E. The Women Airforce Service Pilots were a...Full Article
Ford honors Women Airforce Service Pilots with special Mustang Mach-E
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WASP Ford Mustang Mach-E Honors Little-Known Pilot Group of WWII
The Second World War was so large in scale that it would probably take one a lifetime of research to completely understand and get..
autoevolution