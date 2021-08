Hennessey Performance Engineering turned 30 in 2021 and is celebrating with a run of 30th anniversary Exorcist Camaro ZL1s. In case you've forgotten, the Exorcist Camaro ZL1 is a 1,000-hp speed machine launched in 2017 as a response to the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. It's capable of serving up a 0-60 mph time of 2.1 seconds, a quarter-mile time of...