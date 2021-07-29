Unlike some of its rivals – such as Subaru, which has a cult following and the sales to back it up – Mitsubishi has been slipping off the U.S. market consumer’s radars for some time now. They decided to shake things up and produced stuff like the 2022 Eclipse Cross or the all-new Outlander three-row SUV, but it’s still not all roses. While the latter arrived with (continue reading...)Full Article
All-New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Teased, It's Going to Be a Very Long Wait
autoevolution0 shares 1 views