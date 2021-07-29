Unimog Wins "Off-Road Vehicle of the Year" as Voted by Magazine Readers

Having the Unimog competing against other off-road vehicles feels a bit unfair. You have to ask yourself, where do you draw the line? Yes, it’s a vehicle, but at the end of the day, so is a tank. Why not give the award to the M1A1 Abrams, then? The Unimog definitely plays in a league of its own even when you compare it to the most capable alternatives out there. The first two that come into mind are the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and... (continue reading...)